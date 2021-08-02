Business Break
LaGrange man arrested on multiple drug charges(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

On July 27, 40-year-old Eric Lee Ashton was arrested on multiple drug charges after an investigation began regarding illegal drug sales and possession. After a traffic stop and a search warrant of Ashton’s residence, investigators located approximately 7-ounces of meth, 10 grams of heroin, 74 Alprazolam pills, 8 Adderall pills, clear plastic sandwich bags containing mushrooms, five ecstasy pills, marijuana, THC edibles and money.

Ashton was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of sale of meth
  • Trafficking meth
  • Trafficking heroin
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Adderall with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Psilocybin (mushrooms)
  • Possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a schedule 1

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department and Agents of the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office also assisted during the course of this investigation.

