LaGrange man arrested on multiple drug charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

On July 27, 40-year-old Eric Lee Ashton was arrested on multiple drug charges after an investigation began regarding illegal drug sales and possession. After a traffic stop and a search warrant of Ashton’s residence, investigators located approximately 7-ounces of meth, 10 grams of heroin, 74 Alprazolam pills, 8 Adderall pills, clear plastic sandwich bags containing mushrooms, five ecstasy pills, marijuana, THC edibles and money.

Ashton was charged with the following:

Two counts of sale of meth

Trafficking meth

Trafficking heroin

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute

Possession of Adderall with intent to distribute

Possession of Psilocybin (mushrooms)

Possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute

Possession of a schedule 1

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department and Agents of the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office also assisted during the course of this investigation.

