LaGrange police searching for reckless conduct suspect

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for the suspect in a reckless conduct incident that happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday evening.

On August 2, officers responded to WellStar Medical Center in regards to a subject who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with 17-year-old victim Kobe Clements, who had been shot in the foot. The victim stated he was in a car operated by 21-year-old Tytenia Russel, a front seat passenger 17-year-old Kristy Dunlap, and his 3-month-old child who was in the back seat with him, and his friend only identified as “Quaz”.

The victim stated that his friend “Quaz”, was unloading a handgun, while they were traveling in the area of Williams Street, when the gun accidentally went off shooting him in the foot.

The victim stated that after he realized that he had been shot, his friend “Quaz” exited the vehicle and the driver transported him to the hospital.

The victim and passengers refused to cooperate with police in helping to determine the identity or location of the shooter.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking that anyone with information please call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

