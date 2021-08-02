Local donut shop opens in Columbus after remodel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local donut shop is finally open after a remodel in Columbus.

And yes, we’ve had our countdown timers set for the last seven months. Golden Donuts reopened Monday, August 2, at 6 a.m. and there is still a line!

Local donut shop reopens in Columbus after remodel (Source: WTVM)

Golden Donut has the same delicious flavors that we’ve all known and have loved for years including:

Original glazed

Chocolate glazed

Cake donuts (including strawberry and blueberry)

Filled donuts (including bavarian, lemon and boston)

Specialty donuts (including crullers)

Also on the menu are coffees, teas and juices to go with the delicious treats!

The shop is located at 625 Manchester Expressway.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.