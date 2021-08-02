Business Break
Local donut shop opens in Columbus after remodel

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local donut shop is finally open after a remodel in Columbus.

And yes, we’ve had our countdown timers set for the last seven months. Golden Donuts reopened Monday, August 2, at 6 a.m. and there is still a line!

Golden Donut has the same delicious flavors that we’ve all known and have loved for years including:

  • Original glazed
  • Chocolate glazed
  • Cake donuts (including strawberry and blueberry)
  • Filled donuts (including bavarian, lemon and boston)
  • Specialty donuts (including crullers)

Also on the menu are coffees, teas and juices to go with the delicious treats!

The shop is located at 625 Manchester Expressway.

