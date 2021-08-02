More Rain/Storms Again on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday looks like another wet day with more rain and storms scattered around during the afternoon and evening. Like the past few days, some of these can pack a punch with gusty winds, lightning, and torrential downpours if you happen to get under one. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 80s in most spots as we deal with a higher coverage of rain and storms. For the middle and end of the week, we will start to transition out of the really good ran coverage - back to a more ‘average’ 20-30% coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will begin the climb into the lower 90s as we see less in the way of rain and storms, especially for Friday and the weekend. I don’t see a lot of evidence to make major changes to the forecast next week - perhaps only upping the rain coverage a bit for the first and middle parts of next week, with similar high temperatures.

