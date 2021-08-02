Business Break
Russell County School District to require all students, staff to wear masks indoors

The Russell County School District is requiring all people to wear a mask inside a building.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is requiring all people to wear a mask inside an educational building.

The mask mandate will begin Tuesday, August 3, and will include all teachers, staff, students and visitors. Masks are required inside which includes classrooms, common areas, hallways, buses, etc.

The CDC has ordered all individuals to wear masks while using public transportation which includes school buses.

Masks do not have to be worn outside.

This change to the reopening plan comes after recommendations and guidance from the CDC, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

All children over the age of 2 must wear masks when returning to school, even those who are vaccinated.

The Russell County School District will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard that can be found on the website at myrcsd.org. This will reflect reported COVID-19 data for Russell County School District.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

