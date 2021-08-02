Trending Stormier and Relatively Cooler This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first full week of August features an unsettled summer weather pattern, bringing a better chance of rain back to the forecast for the start of the week. A front moving southward across Georgia and Alabama will stall-out south of Highway 80 today and serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm development through mid-week. Rain coverage will be around 60-80% through Tuesday and then drop back down to 20-40% for the rest of the week. Any storms that develop the next couple of days could pack a punch with heavy downpours, intense lightning, and strong wind gusts.

With the front coming through, many of us in the Chattahoochee Valley will get in on some slightly less muggy air in addition to some slightly more pleasant mornings AKA upper 60s and low 70s again. High temperatures will run below average over the next week thanks to the front bringing a much-needed dose of milder air. So, expect mid-upper 80s through the end of the work week with temperatures rising into the low 90s again next week. For now, the weekend forecast just features a chance of hit-or-miss storms. So, at least for the start of the week, keep the umbrella and WTVM Weather app around!

