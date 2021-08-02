UPDATE: Crash on I-85 NB in Opelika cleared

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

News Leader 9 found the scene at Exit 62 (Opelika/Phenix City). A tractor trailer was involved in the accident.

Lane closures and congestion in the area lasted over three hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. At times, traffic was backed up to Exit 58 (Tiger Town) in Opelika.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if there were any injuries.

