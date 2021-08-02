Uptown Columbus announces fall concert series to return to Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus announced Monday that the free fall concert series is coming back to Broadway.

The series will start September 3 and the first concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The seven-week concert series provides a variety of music genres that will appeal to all Columbus residents featuring favorite hometown artists. After the first weekend show, the concerts will be held every Friday from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway.

Below is a list of the series:

September 3: Opener The McCall-Gamble duo featuring Big Saxy Charles Robinson (6:30 p.m.) | September 3: Departure, Journey Tribute Band (8:00 p.m.)

September 10: The Reasons Why

September 17: Relative Sound

September 24: The Wilson Brothers

October 1: River City Horns

October 8: The Splinters (formally known as Big Woody)

October 15: The Breakdowns, Tom Petty Tribute Band

Concerts are free, family-friendly events so load up the kids and chairs and head down to Uptown!

For more information on events happening in Uptown Columbus or sponsorship opportunities, call 706.596.0111, visit our website www.alwaysuptown.com.

