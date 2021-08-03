Americus church hosting COVID vaccine clinic

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.

Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic will be providing vaccines at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, August 14. The church is located at 411 Cotton Avenue in Americus. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The event is open to Georgians age 12 and up. You will be required to wear a mask.

If you’d like to make an appointment, call 229-312-MYMD. Walk-ins will be accepted at the clinic. Photo identification will be required.

