Area colleges announce mask requirements for fall semester

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - More than 80% of people live in a county deemed to have “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission, prompting mask mandates to be put back in place across the country.

This comes as students prepare for the start of the fall semester. Colleges and universities finalizing their in-person safety precautions.

The CDC’s guidelines say masks should be worn in public spaces regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Tarriyonna Myles is a nursing student at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) and she says wearing a mask makes her feel safe about returning to in-person classes. “It makes me feel very comfortable because I know I am in a safe environment.”

CVCC Community Relations Director Maya Robinson says masks will be required in all buildings for this upcoming school year. “We are just following the guidelines of the CDC and also the Alabama Community College System.”

Robinson says, although they are excited to have students back on campus, they do have options for students who are not ready to come back because of the rising fears of the delta variant. ”If students are not comfortable and they prefer to take courses online, or study online, we have online courses available. We also have hybrid courses available.”

Columbus State University (CSU) is not requiring masks, according to a recent press release. But Communications Director Gregory Hudgison says they are currently in the process of updating mask requirements and COVID guidelines.

Daniel Lucas, a rising junior at CSU says he thinks masks should be mandatory for the fall semester. “Just keep the masks, the social distancing, and all that because you don’t know who has the virus for real.”

Mohammad Islam, a CSU graduate student from Bangladesh, also says wearing mask is a good idea. “It should stay as long as the pandemic goes on.”

Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Columbus State University say they will be ready to respond to any changes regarding COVID-19 and be flexible for the upcoming school year.

