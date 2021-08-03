Business Break
Auburn police arrest teen on multiple charges

18-year-old Ja’Savein Armani Frazier was arrested on multiple charges by Auburn police.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division (APD) has arrested 18-year-old Ja’Savein Armani Frazier on multiple charges.

Police say between August 1 and 2, Frazier was arrested on warrants charging him with leaving the scene of an accident, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and making a false report to a law enforcement officer.

According to the APD, the arrest comes as officers contacted Frazier during the response to several calls in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue, the 2400 block of South College Street, and the 900 block of Wire Road.

Police say, in addition to the charges above, Frazier was developed as the suspect responsible for multiple auto burglaries that occurred in the Auburn area.

APD is continuing its investigation and additional charges are expected, authorities say. Frazier was transported to the Lee County Jail and held in obedience to a court order.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

