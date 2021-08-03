Chambers Co. School District to require masks indoors, on school buses

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District approved a new mask policy for schools.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors as well as on school buses. However, students will not have to wear masks outside for PE or athletics.

The board’s decision took place after much consideration and input from medical authorities at East Alabama Medical Center as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health.

School begins for the Chambers County School District on Monday, August 9.

The school board and Superintendent Casey Chambley will revisit the policy at the next board meeting.

