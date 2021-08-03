Drier Days Ahead to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain coverage should drop off in a big way as we end the week with highs holding in the upper 80s in most places through Friday. Many folks will end up staying dry, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella handy and keep track of any of those ‘pop up’ showers and storms on the WTVM weather app if you have outdoor plans. Going into the weekend, the coverage of rain may creep up a little bit, but it still will remain within the ‘average’ chance of a shower or storms for a summer day. Look for highs to be a bit warmer with lower 90s in most places on Saturday and Sunday. Next week will feature a mostly dry day on Monday with a return to a 30% coverage (on average) of rain and storms in the afternoons and evenings through the rest of next week. Highs will stay in the lower 90s with some mid-90s showing up at times too!

