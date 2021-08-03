Business Break
Fatal crash on Macon Rd. leaves all lanes blocked

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.

The crash happened Tuesday morning, August 3, on Macon Road near Woodhaven Road. All lanes are blocked.

Georgia Department of Transportation estimates the scene to be clear around 11:45 a.m.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Stay with News Leader 9 as more details become available.

