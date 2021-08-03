Fatal crash on Macon Rd. leaves all lanes blocked

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.

The crash happened Tuesday morning, August 3, on Macon Road near Woodhaven Road. All lanes are blocked.

Georgia Department of Transportation estimates the scene to be clear around 11:45 a.m.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

