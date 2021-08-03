HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is announcing plans for improvements to the athletic facilities for Harris Co. High School beginning this fall.

There will be two phases for the improvements.

The first phase will focus on the HCHS football stadium. Upgrades will be focused around relocating the home side to the current visitor’s side and building a grandstand that includes:

4,110 new seats

New decorative entrance and fencing

Concessions and restrooms in a large concourse under the grandstands

New press box with covered wings

New LED lighting for the stadium and field

350 additional parking spaces

Improved traffic entrances in front of Harris County High School on Ga. Hwy. 116

The estimated cost for phase one is $6.4 million.

With prior approval by the Harris County Board of Education, the initial design for Phase 1 is underway. Southern Architects & Engineer of Austell has been selected as the architectural firm.

“We hope to break ground after the football season in November 2021,” said Finney. “The estimated completion will be just in time for the football season of August 2022.”

Harris Co. School District announces plans to improve athletic facilities (Source: Harris County School District)

The proposed second phase of improvements is to construct a multi-sport 40,000 square-foot indoor athletic facility for boys’ and girls’ athletics centralized to the existing sports facilities to include four new locker rooms, a new weight room, a 40-yard indoor turf practice field, and additional parking.

This second phase also includes a new tennis court complex. The proposed new tennis facility would be located at the Harris County Community Center on Ga. Hwy. 116 and would be accessible to the school district athletic programs and the public.

The Harris County Board of Education has asked the HCPIA to grant the authority to issue intergovernmental bonds to fund the phase 2 projects. The bonds issued through a public improvement authority is a common vehicle to finance these types of projects. The Harris County BOE would be solely responsible to service the bond debt with the HCPIA and Harris County Government having no liability or responsibility to pay back the bonds.

The timeline for construction of phase 2 is to be determined based on the approval of these intergovernmental bonds by the HCPIA.

