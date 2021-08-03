High school football practice begins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The high school football season has officially begun. With less than three weeks before the games begin, the AHSAA and GHSA both started official practice on Monday.

We spent the morning at Smiths Station High School and Brookstone School as the programs hit the field with excitement and anticipation.

Panthers head coach Mike Glisson is entering his 32nd season of prep football.

“First day is always exciting. I think the kids look forward to it, the coaches do. It’s hard to sleep the night before. The first official day is something special,” said Glisson.

The Panthers open their season with Russell County on August 20th. For right now, the players are just happy to be back on the field doing what they love.

“It just means being with my family. You know, I’ve grown up with all these days the past few years. You know, I just like being out here. It means the world to me,” said senior fullback/tight end Hunter Ouzts.

Back in Georgia, Brookstone got started early with an 8 a.m. practice on the first day. Brookstone is hoping for a longer season after falling to Stratford Academy in the GHSA 1A-Private first round last year. The players seem to think this could be the season for the Cougars to make a statement.

“Team looks really good this year. I’ve been here for four years and this is definitely the best we’ve looked. Getting in pads, we look faster and stronger than we have in the past,” said senior running back Jack Schondelmayer.

We’re looking forward to tracking the storylines all season long on Sports Overtime. Be sure to join us on Friday, August 20 at 11:15p/10:15c for our first show of the year!

