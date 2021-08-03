‘I think it’s a great idea’: Locals react to Russell Co. School District’s mask mandate

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country, many schools are taking safety precautions to protect their faculty and staff. The latest school system in our area to implement those safety measures is in east Alabama.

Russell County is the least vaccinated county in Alabama. With that in mind, it’s no surprise the school district there is changing its mask mandate.

Starting August 3, all faculty, staff and students within the Russell County School District will be required to wear face masks.

“We’ve had an influx of positive COVID cases and in looking at the map, Russell County is in red again,” said Russell County Community Education Director Paula Thompson.

“I think considering the current state of the pandemic and the resurgence of the new variant, I think it’s a great idea,” said Columbus resident Trinity Chavira.

“It’s very important that they stay protected, while they’re getting their education,” said Columbus resident Damaris Chavira.

New COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending children ages two and above to wear masks whether vaccinated or not also led to the school district changing its mask policy. Now, everyone on Russell County school property, including visitors, must wear face coverings inside classrooms, common areas, hallways and buses.

“This is going to be one way that hopefully we can keep everybody at the school and still allow our parents to work and do what they need to do instead of being home virtually schooling their children,” said Thompson.

Will virtual learning still be an option for students in Russell County?

“At this time, we do not have any plans for students to attend school virtually. We are hoping to make this as normal of a year as it can be,” said Thompson.

“I definitely think that people should be getting the vaccines and just taking more precautions in general so we can finally beat this pandemic,” said Damaris Chavira.

Russell County School District officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 dashboard and ask faculty and students to let them know immediately if they are in close contact, experiencing COVID symptoms, or test positive for COVID.

