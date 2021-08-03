MCSD urges parents to enroll students; inaccurate count could impact resources

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With school starting Friday for some Muscogee County students, school board members are speaking out about the critical need to enroll students sooner rather than later.

Muscogee County School Board Chairwoman and District 1 Representative Pat Hugley Green says enrollment numbers can impact several factors. Having an accurate head count of how many students will be enrolled for the upcoming school year will make sure the school system gets the financial resources it needs such as educational materials.

Hugley Green also says parents who wait until the last minute to enroll their children could affect staffing shortages for teachers.

“If we know how many children will be at school x, then we know how many teachers we need. We know how many meals to prepare for. We know what bus routes to establish. We know what capacity the building will be at,” explained Pat Hugley Green, MCSB chairwoman.

As of today, there have been 29,959 who are already enrolled.

If you have not enrolled your student yet, you’re urged to get it taken care of out right away. Click here to begin the enrollment process.

