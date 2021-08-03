More evictions underway in Muscogee county

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County deputies are busy carrying out evictions just days after the federal eviction moratorium ended.

The Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office says they have had 58 evictions in the last two weeks. With rental assistance hard to come by, there could be a wave of more evictions in the coming weeks and months.

Carolyn Bray-Linn owns a property in North Columbus on Lawson street and had the difficult task of evicting her tenant this morning. Bray-Linn says the eviction process can be expensive. She says even though no rent money is coming in, she still has to pay the mortgage on the rental property, plus legal fees.

“Our tenants changed the locks, we’ve had to been paying the mortgage on the house and not to mention the mental and emotional anguish it’s had on our family,” said Bray-Linn.

Deputy David Bodger with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department says the eviction process starts with the landlord.

“They will file what’s called a dispossessory warrant against their tenant,” explained Bodger. “After they file a warrant to evict their tenant, then a deputy will serve the people or family with the warrant. The tenant has seven days to respond to that.”

Deputy Bodger says if the tenant doesn’t respond or pay within those seven days, an eviction is scheduled and carried out.

Bodger says deputies do not remove any items from the house but stand guard to ensure items are removed in a respectful way by the landlord and up to four other people.

“We’re here to make sure the landlord treats every piece of property as well as their own,” said Bodger.

Sergeant Clinton Powell with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Department says evictions are tough for everyone involved.

“We just try to help them and let them know that even though this is an eviction it’s not the end of the road for them,” said Powell.

Sgt. Clinton Powell says they already have numerous evictions scheduled to carry out now that the federal eviction moratorium is ending.

