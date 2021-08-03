National Infantry Museum to reopen on weekends

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum has been closed to the public for 16 months. But the public will once again be able to visit on weekends.

Starting August 7, with the support of the Maneuver Center of Excellence leadership, the NIM will be open to the public.

The post will schedule soldier training tours at the museum only on weekdays so that the museum can open to the general public on weekends. Soldiers are still required to avoid mingling with the public in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Weekend hours will be the same as they were pre-pandemic: Saturdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. However, there are two dates in the future that will require the NIM to adjust its hours: August 21 and September 11.

The museum will continue to adhere to CDC safety protocols. Masks and physical distancing will be strongly encouraged. Hand sanitizer is stationed throughout the building.

Concessions will be available, the new Soldier Store will be open, and the Combat Simulators will be active, but availability may be limited due to staffing shortages.

