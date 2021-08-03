Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department and Phenix City Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire.

According to Phenix City Fire Assistant Chief Tommy Cox, the call for the fire came in at 12:46 p.m. The fire started in the 3300 block of Chariot Court.

There are no injuries reported from this fire.

Cox says the fire was under control at 1:17 p.m.

