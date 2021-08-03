Business Break
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire

Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department and Phenix City Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire.

According to Phenix City Fire Assistant Chief Tommy Cox, the call for the fire came in at 12:46 p.m. The fire started in the 3300 block of Chariot Court.

There are no injuries reported from this fire.

Cox says the fire was under control at 1:17 p.m.

