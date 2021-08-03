TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

On July 28, at approximately 11:38 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-85 southbound for speeding. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy discovered the driver, E’Rico Alexander was in possession of approximately 5-ounces of cocaine and over an ounce of marijuana, along with two firearms.

Alexander was arrested without incident and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and speeding.

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges (Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.