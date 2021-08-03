Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

On July 28, at approximately 11:38 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-85 southbound for speeding. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy discovered the driver, E’Rico Alexander was in possession of approximately 5-ounces of cocaine and over an ounce of marijuana, along with two firearms.

Alexander was arrested without incident and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and speeding.

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
The family of 40-year-old Sharla Henry says she has been located safely.
Family: Missing Columbus woman located safely
Local donut shop reopens in Columbus after remodel
Local donut shop opens in Columbus after remodel
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike

Latest News

The Chambers County School District approved a new mask policy for schools.
Chambers Co. School District to require masks indoors, on school buses
Harris Co. School District announces plans to improve athletic facilities
Harris Co. School District announces plans to improve athletic facilities
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
(Source: National Infantry Museum/Facebook)
National Infantry Museum to reopen on weekends