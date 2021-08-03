A Wee Bit of Relief from the Usual August Heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A front stalled out across Georgia and Alabama will continue to influence our weather patter this week. To the north of the front, we are seeing some relief from the more brutal heat and humidity. Though still humid, it’s not *as* humid and highs will only top out in the mid to upper 80s at best over the next few days. Along and south of the front, the warmer, muggier air is still holding on strong, and the best coverage of showers and storms today will be in this area (somewhat along and south of Highway 80). Rain coverage drops from 40-50% today to 20-30% through the end of the work week as the slightly drier air settles in across the Valley. The best chance for a shower or storm will be closer to the front, so more so in southeast Alabama or southwest Georgia.

By the weekend, a passing disturbance will bring another shot of hit-or-miss storms on Saturday (rain coverage up to 30-50%) but drop back down to more seasonable territory next week. Low 90s should return to the forecast for some of us by Friday and the weekend, and that trend will be the norm again next week, when the weather pattern looks more typical of summertime in the Deep South. So, enjoy the meager reprieve from the heat while it lasts!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.