WTVM working to remove old stories populating on site; corporate working to fix company-wide issue

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to technical errors beyond our local control, old stories are populating on our website.

Our corporate office is currently working to correct this company-wide issue.  Please bear with us while we work feverishly to remove these dated news stories. 

WTVM would like to apologize for the inconvenience this may be causing.

