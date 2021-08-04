Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1941 lynching of Private Felix Hall acknowledged at Ft. Benning ceremony

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An executive order exists today, signed by President Truman, directs integration in the army. A death at Fort Benning, the lynching of a black man, played a significant role in that order coming to life.

On March 28, 1941, soldiers discovered a body at Fort Benning. Decomposing, the elements taking over, he was identified as Private Felix Hall.

Nineteen years young, he enlisted to defend his country, one that had treated him poorly at best, because it was the only option for a better life.

“Our country was struggling and often failing to uphold the equal protection under the law, let alone, the decency of respect and dignity for African-Americans as valued members of the human family,” said Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr.

“I wish that today felt like we were righting a wrong, but I know today what we are really doing is just acknowledging one,” said Ltg. Theodore D. Martin.

History notes that Private Hall was most likely walking to his home, the barracks, where he and the 24th Infantry Regiment lived on post. He never made it.

“Felix Hall was lynched. His hands and feet bound together and hanged by the neck, until he was dead,” Rep. Bishop added.

Lauren Hughes, a former staffer in Congressman Sanford Bishop’s office, led the charge to make sure that Private Hall received recognition. It culminated with the congressman delivering a speech on post at the last location where Private Hall was ever seen alive.

“The philosopher, George Santayana, reminds us that ‘those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it’,” said Bishop. “This wound has been open for far too long, but thank God, today, we’re coming together to heal.”

Private Hall was originally from Millbrook, AL. His family that could be traced was notified about the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
The family of 40-year-old Sharla Henry says she has been located safely.
Family: Missing Columbus woman located safely
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Local donut shop reopens in Columbus after remodel
Local donut shop opens in Columbus after remodel
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire

Latest News

MCSD urges parents to enroll students; inaccurate count could impact resources
Area colleges announce mask requirements for fall semester
18-year-old Ja’Savein Armani Frazier was arrested on multiple charges by Auburn police.
Auburn police arrest teen on multiple charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges