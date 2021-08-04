$2.5k reward offered for return of stolen statue in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is now a $2500 reward for the safe return of the May Flower.

You may remember, someone stole the statue from the corner of 10th Street and Broadway on the morning of April 11th.

Columbus Regional Health donated the statue to the city in 2008 as a goodwill gesture. Piedmont Columbus Regional is giving an extra $1500 to expand the reward.

That’s if the statue is recovered by November 5th, 2021.

Call Columbus police if you have any information about the two men in the video or surveillance footage.

