Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$2.5k reward offered for return of stolen statue in downtown Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is now a $2500 reward for the safe return of the May Flower.

You may remember, someone stole the statue from the corner of 10th Street and Broadway on the morning of April 11th.

Columbus Regional Health donated the statue to the city in 2008 as a goodwill gesture. Piedmont Columbus Regional is giving an extra $1500 to expand the reward.

That’s if the statue is recovered by November 5th, 2021.

Call Columbus police if you have any information about the two men in the video or surveillance footage.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Police lights.
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika

Latest News

Rotary Club of Columbus announces Soldier of the Week
Rotary Club of Columbus announces Soldier of the Week
WTVM anchor Jason Dennis, wants to help you on your journey of fitness and faith in the new...
RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.
RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.
RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign...
Lee County United Way kicks of 2022 campaign with ‘Feed the Need’ event