Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CHIME IN: Show us pics of your kiddos on their first day of school!

Kids across the Chattahoochee Valley are starting a brand new school year and we want to see...
Kids across the Chattahoochee Valley are starting a brand new school year and we want to see them!(wbtv)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s finally here! Kids across the Chattahoochee Valley are starting a new school year and we want to see their first day of school pictures!

Share pictures of your kiddos by clicking the link below! And while you’re here, check out other kids on their first day.

WTVM News Leader 9 is sending happy wishes to all the kids starting a new school year!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
More evictions underway in Muscogee county
More evictions underway in Muscogee county

Latest News

WTVM anchor Jason Dennis, wants to help you on your journey of fitness and faith in the new...
RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.
RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.
RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.
School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8...
Reel Kidz Dream Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony one year after grand opening due to COVID
Georgia ex-deputy sentenced to prison for unregistered gun