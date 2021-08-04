Columbus convicted felon pleads guilty to possession of firearm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus convicted felon pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

33-year-old Charleston Magee, aka Chopp, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday, August 3. Magee faces a maximum prison sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for October 20.

According to court documents, the Special Operations Unit of the Columbus Police Department met with a confidential informant (CI) in August 2019 about an individual known as “Chopp” who was distributing illegal drugs in the community. Under surveillance, the CI purchased illegal drugs from Magee in August and September 2019.

Officers executed a search warrant at Magee’s residence on September 16, 2019, and found quantities of methamphetamine, powder and crack cocaine in baggies, a Glock 19 handgun with a large-capacity extended magazine containing six rounds of live ammunition, a .22 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, an extended pistol magazine and $3,000 in cash.

Magee was previously convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Muscogee County. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

There is no parole in the federal system.

