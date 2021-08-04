Columbus participates in National Night Out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following a year of tension between law enforcement and communities across the country, National Night Out is back after being put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Local law enforcement agencies made stops throughout Columbus communities Tuesday evening in an effort to strengthen community-police relationships.

Nine convoys of law enforcement officers left the Columbus Civic Center Tuesday evening to make 23 stops throughout the Columbus community during National Night out. Participating agencies included the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Fire and EMS, Ft. Benning Military Police, Muscogee County School District Police, Columbus State Police, Columbus Tech Police, Department of Juvenile Justice and more.

Tuesday evening’s stops included the Frank Chester Recreation Center on Benning Drive and VFW Post 665 on Victory Drive.

“They put their uniform on in the morning and they don’t know if they’re going to get back home in the afternoon to their families. They are the ones who are really on the frontline,” said Isaac Brown Jr., VFW Post 665 Chaplain.

CPD Chief Freddie Blackmon says National Night Out helps give citizens a better understanding of why officers respond to situations in the way they do. He also says the relationship between law enforcement and the community is a helpful tool for fighting crime.

“It’s a great opportunity to bond and develop relationships and these relationships will be not just for tonight, but they’ll be for year round for years to come as we work together to be able to share ideas and develop even more as we go forward,” said Chief Blackmon.

“I think it helps the citizens see law enforcement as regular people because we’re just standing there talking, making conversation and we’re talking about a wide variety things and having a good time,” CPD Sgt. Angela Florence said.

Columbus City Councilor Toyia Tucker, who is a co-captain for her neighborhood watch, says National Night Out is about coming together as a community.

“This is policing at its best. We talk about community policing, backing the blue. Just get out. You’ll see the cars. Look at the excitement,” Councilwoman Tucker said.

Chief Blackmon says along with relationships law enforcement has with the community, the partnerships formed among the different law enforcement agencies participating are another benefit National Night Out has on the fight against crime.

National Night Out happens in communities across the country on the first Tuesday of August every year.

