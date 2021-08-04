Business Break
Columbus retailer donates $1,000 worth of soccer balls to community

(Courtesy: Academy Sports + Outdoors)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus retailer kicked off National Night Out with a big donation to the community.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 6700 Whittlesey Boulevard, teamed up with the Columbus Police Department to give out $1,000 worth of soccer balls.

The balls were distributed to the community Tuesday during National Night Out as law enforcement officers visited several neighborhoods in Columbus.

National Night Out, an annual event, promotes partnerships between police and the community.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

