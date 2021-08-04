Columbus retailer donates $1,000 worth of soccer balls to community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus retailer kicked off National Night Out with a big donation to the community.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 6700 Whittlesey Boulevard, teamed up with the Columbus Police Department to give out $1,000 worth of soccer balls.

The balls were distributed to the community Tuesday during National Night Out as law enforcement officers visited several neighborhoods in Columbus.

National Night Out, an annual event, promotes partnerships between police and the community.

