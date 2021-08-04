Business Break
Drummer for band Offspring drops out after deciding against COVID vaccine

Dexter Holland, Greg K., Noodles and Pete Parada of The Offspring performs during the Summer...
Dexter Holland, Greg K., Noodles and Pete Parada of The Offspring performs during the Summer Nationals Tour at The Masquerade on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, in Atlanta.(Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Pete Parada, the drummer for the band Offspring, announced he is dropping from the band because of his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parada made the announcement through a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

In his post, Parada said his doctor advised him against getting the vaccine because of his medical history of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. He was advised the side effects of the vaccine could pose a greater threat to his health than the virus, which he reportedly got last year with mild symptoms.

“Unfortunately for me, (and my family – who is hoping to keep me around a little longer) the risks far outweigh the benefits,” he said in the post.

Parada said because of his decision, it is considered “unsafe” for him to travel and perform with the band. He said that he does not have any “negative feelings” towards the rest of the band.

“They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same,” he said.

As of Wednesday, Offspring has not made an official comment about Parada’s exit.

According to the Rolling Stone, Dexter Holland, the singer-guitarist for the band, has a Ph.D. in molecular biology.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported people with a history of Guillain-Barré Syndrome can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine and are encouraged to do so.

According to their report, no cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome were reported during the clinical trials of the mRNA vaccines, and only one was reported in those vaccinated during the clinical trials for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

