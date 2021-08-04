Business Break
Eufaula man arrested on rape charges

Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three counts of Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act.(Source: Eufaula City Police)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man has been arrested on multiple rape charges.

Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three counts of Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act.

Appling is incarcerated in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Eufaula Police say the case continues to be investigated.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

