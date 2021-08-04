LaGrange mayor to be appointed as new GMA president

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange Mayor Jim Thornton becomes the new president of the Georgia Municipal Association this Sunday.

As head of the association of over 500 cities, Thornton says a priority will be to increase the vaccination rate in the state. He says Lagrange has a number of citizens hospitalized, suffering with the delta variant of the virus. The mayor says he understands some people hesitate when something is new. But he is asking people to trust their doctors.

“Throughout the pandemic, what I have said is let’s listen to and trust our local physicians. The local physicians here in Lagrange are the people I’m listening to. Because , if I get sick, they’re the ones who are going to be treating me. They’re telling everyone to take the vaccine,” said Thornton.

Thornton says another priority is to make sure the state and federal governments recognize the rights of individual cities .

When the money from the billion dollar infrastructure bill is distributed, he also says the association wants to make sure local governments are involved in how it’s being spent in their communities.

