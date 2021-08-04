Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee County United Way kicks of 2022 campaign with ‘Feed the Need’ event

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign season.

On Wednesday, over 100 community members gathered together to package 20,000 nonperishable meals for families in the Lee County area.

Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign...
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign season.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign...
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign season.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

The event was held at the Food Bank of East Alabama and served as the kickstart of the campaign season. The goal of the 2022 campaign is to raise $925,000, according to Lee County United Way.

According to Lee County United Way, all of the meals packaged will be used to support families facing hunger insecurity.

Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign...
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign season.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Police lights.
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika

Latest News

Kids across the Chattahoochee Valley are starting a brand new school year and we want to see...
CHIME IN: Show us pics of your kiddos on their first day of school!
School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8...
Reel Kidz Dream Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony one year after grand opening due to COVID
Columbus participates in National Night Out
Columbus retailer donates $1,000 worth of soccer balls to community