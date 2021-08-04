Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Marion Co. School District welcomes students back for first day of school

By Cindy Centofanti
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first day of school is already in the books for middle and high school students in Marion County.

Staff and students say after such a crazy year it was last year with COVID, they are just grateful to be back together again under one roof.

It’s the first day back for students like Kerri Cromer, a senior at Marion County Middle/High School. Cromer says last year brought a whirl wind of changes, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s amazing, but it’s really different,” said Cromer. “Last year we did part online, part in school… but it didn’t work for me.”

But present day, she says being back in the classrooms with friends and masks off is a refreshing way to kick off her last year in high school.

Principal Jamie Penoncello, says even though the Delta variant is a growing concern for school districts, the school system is monitoring it.

Reflecting on how the first day of school went, he says he’s in a bit of disbelief of how well it went after all the ups and downs from last year.

“This feels real…. It really does feel like the first day of school,” said Penoncello while laughing. “Our building is full… today.”

Jamie Welch, a teacher at Marion High School is hoping that the school year isn’t disrupted.

“Last year the first year was kinda weird and different but this year was almost like normal,” said Welch. “I just want them to have a normal year. I want them to stay in school and I hope that we can continue to do that safely.”

At this moment, masks are only suggested but not enforced in the school building. Students are only required to wear them on school buses due to being in close proximity to others.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
The family of 40-year-old Sharla Henry says she has been located safely.
Family: Missing Columbus woman located safely
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Local donut shop reopens in Columbus after remodel
Local donut shop opens in Columbus after remodel
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire

Latest News

LaGrange mayor to be appointed as new GMA president
LaGrange mayor to be appointed as new GMA president
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Opelika logo
New manufacturing facility to open in Opelika
1941 lynching of Private Felix Hall acknowledged at Ft. Benning ceremony