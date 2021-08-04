Mindset is the word of the week for the Lions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for the second season.

The Columbus Lions are set to once again pursue a league title.

The Lions are the second seed going into the National Arena League playoffs, which earned them the right to host the NAL semfinals, the first playoff game at the Civic Center since 2016, when they won the AIF championship.

They want to have the right mindset this weekend when they face the third-seeded Orlando Predators.

“The mindset this week is to just stay focused, do exactly what we’ve been doing that brought us here,” said defensive back Marvin Ross. “It’s the biggest week because it’s the next week.”

Mason Espinosa agrees with the concept of keeping the concentration on the game, not the reward.

“I think it’s a lot of, ‘Hey, it’s a normal Tuesday, a let’s go out and work hard and let’s get better day. It’s a normal Wednesday. Let’s go out, let’s work hard and let’s get better day.’ It’s just repeating that process until Saturday when the ball kicks.”

Espinosa admits that it takes discipline to keep that in mind.

“Everyone’s going to be excited for that first play -- I mean, playoff football. But about play three or four, it’s just going to be another game. We’ve just got to go out and execute and do what we do best.”

The Lions and Orlando Predators kick things off on Saturday at 7 pm ET at the Civic Center with a berth in the National Arena League championship game at stake.

