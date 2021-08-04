Business Break
Mostly Dry Thursday; Tropical Moisture Increases Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Conditions looks to remain pretty dry as we head into Thursday with highs back in the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon and evening and a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will be watching things to our south, however, with a weak tropical disturbance lifting moisture in our direction overnight into Friday. This won’t get any sort of name, but it will make for scattered showers and storms on Friday - more rain than we were anticipating in yesterday’s forecast. Highs will hold in the mid 80s. For the weekend, look for a 30-40% coverage of rain and storms on Saturday, but we should begin to dry out a big going into Sunday - that day also looks like the hottest of the weekend days with most spots in the lower 90s. Look for the mostly dry and hot weather to continue early next week with a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms and low to mid 90s in the forecast. The chance of rain inches up a bit by the middle and end of next week.

