Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New manufacturing facility to open in Opelika

Opelika logo
Opelika logo((Source: City of Opelika))
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - New jobs are on the way to Opelika. Hanwha Cimmaron, LLC has chosen the Alabama city as the home of its new manufacturing facility.

The capital investment of the facility is estimated to be $130 million and will create 262 new jobs.

Many city leaders and officials were in attendance today, including Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and President of Opelika city council, Eddie Smith.

“Hanwha Cimarron’s decision to build a new manufacturing facility in Opelika is great news for the city and for the state. This is another project that will create jobs for our hard-working citizens...,” said Ivey.

Eddie Smith explained the groundbreaking process for the new facility.

“It’ll be about a 30 acer property and they got another 30 acers that they will continue to build on, but we will go out there and move the dirt and they will start construction and it will be a quick time frame,” said Smith

The date for the groundbreaking has not been announced yet.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
The family of 40-year-old Sharla Henry says she has been located safely.
Family: Missing Columbus woman located safely
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Local donut shop reopens in Columbus after remodel
Local donut shop opens in Columbus after remodel
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire

Latest News

Marion Co. School District welcomes students back for first day of school
Marion Co. School District welcomes students back for first day of school
LaGrange mayor to be appointed as new GMA president
LaGrange mayor to be appointed as new GMA president
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
1941 lynching of Private Felix Hall acknowledged at Ft. Benning ceremony