Northern prepares for SE Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Little League Southeastern Regional is the next stop for the Northern All-Stars as they look to earn a trip to Williamsport and the World Series.

The Georgia state champs have been working hard since bringing home the banner. They had to do it the hard way, of course, recovering from getting run-ruled in the opener by running the table thru the losers bracket. That taught them a lot about themselves.

“I learned if we work together we can do a lot of good things to get to that championship,” said pitcher-shortstop Cam Carino.

Catcher Levi Thompson referred to it as a wake-up call

“It shows us that we’re beatable. We have to fight every day and grind every game if we want to win because we are beatable,” Thompson said.

“We started hitting the ball more, we made the routine plays, and we all formed together and started playing how we normally play,” said outfielder Brandon Wilkinson.

This group has experience at the next level, winning the state title as 10-year olds and earning a trip to the Tournament of State Champions, where they made it to the semifinals. That gives them a good idea of what’s needed in Warner Robins.

“We just mentally have to focus and just play our game,” first baseman Hudson Clark said. “If we try to get out of ourself and just do too much, then everything just falls apart.”

“You know, we’ve just got to do the same thing we did at state after a loss,” said Thompson. “We’ve got to band together as brothers, we’ve got to fight every game, can’t ever give up, and you know, I think we’ve got this.”

Northern will open Southeast Regional play versus Northwood Little League of Taylors, South Carolina. First pitch is set for Friday at 6 pm ET in Warner Robins.

