Opelika mayor in quarantine following positive COVID test

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The mayor tested positive on Tuesday, July 27. Fuller says he has some congestion, but he is ready to head back to work. He credits the coronavirus vaccine for keeping his symptoms mild after testing positive.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members extended well-wishes to the mayor.

“We do not have the mayor with us, we send our prayers as he continues to heal. You’re all probably aware he’s on the backside of having a case of COVID. We look forward to Saturday when he gets out of quarantine,” Councilman Eddie Smith expressed.

Mayor Fuller says if you have any confusion surrounding the coronavirus vaccine, you should talk to your doctor about your concerns.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

