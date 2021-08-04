Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Opelika.

On August 4 at approximately 4:45 a.m., Opelika police responded to a call regarding an individual in the roadway of the northbound lane of I-85. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, the victim is identified as 37-year-old Jereme O’Neal Taylor. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
More evictions underway in Muscogee county
More evictions underway in Muscogee county

Latest News

Hilton Head Island
Shark bites Hilton Head lifeguard in region’s 2nd attack in a week
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Eufaula man arrested on rape charges
A Columbus convicted felon pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm resulting from a...
Columbus convicted felon pleads guilty to possession of firearm
Columbus participates in National Night Out