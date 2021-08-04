Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Real-life ‘Spongebob’ and ‘Patrick Star’ seen on seafloor

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - He’s not in a pineapple under the sea, but he is bright yellow.

A sponge resembling the Nickelodeon character Spongebob Squarepants was captured on video by NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer alongside a sea star resembling Patrick Star.

Christopher Mah, a marine biologist who specializes in sea stars, posted a photo of the doppelgangers last week on Twitter.

Mah told NPR it is possible the sponge took on a bright yellow hue because the sea star right next to it was threatening to devour it.

It turns out, in real life, sponges and sea stars aren’t best friends. Sea stars like to eat sponges.

He also told NPR that sponges aren’t typically shaped in a square like Spongebob Squarepants, who looks more like a kitchen sponge than a real sea invertebrate.

The duo’s image was caught during a live feed of the seamount dive of the 2021 North Atlantic Stepping Stones expedition about 200 miles off the Atlantic coast.

The July 27 dive where the iconic photo was captured took place at Retriever Seamount, which is one of four seamounts within the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.

The expedition was studying the poorly understood depths to get a better understanding of the remote habitat.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
More evictions underway in Muscogee county
More evictions underway in Muscogee county

Latest News

The Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice reports that the 1967 copy of “Coins You Can Collect” by...
Library book returned after 50 years with $20 bill
Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
For Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, the eviction fight is personal
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
Bullet holes scar a home’s exterior wall, on the outskirts of the municipality of Valparaiso,...
Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll
FILE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a plenary session of the...
Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge