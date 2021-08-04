Business Break
Reel Kidz Dream Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony one year after grand opening due to COVID

School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8...
School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.(WBTV File)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Reel Kidz Dream Learning Center had their official ribbon-cutting ceremony today, since COVID stopped the celebration a year ago.

The center provides services and education to the Phenix City community. The center also features small class sizes and interactive projects to give students the best learning experience - including customized lesson plans, homeschool curriculum options and virtual support assistance.

The school is tuition-based but tuition assistance is available for those who qualify.

“We are K4 through 8th grade. We go all the way up to middle school of course. We provide services for students with and without disabilities. We are a day school. We are from 8 to 4. We also offer after school pick up and after school tutoring,” said Dr. Janet Goodwin, founder and director of Reel Kidz Dream Center. “We work with the school and the community. We have partnerships with Troy State. We also have partnerships with the Alabama Department of Labor. So this is just the beginning of what we are going to do here in Phenix City.”

The school will be opening it’s doors for the school year on August 9.

Reel Kidz Dream Learning Center is located at 1602 Broad St. in Phenix City.

