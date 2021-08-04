A Reprieve from the Heat and Wet Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that the rare summer cold front has moved south of the Chattahoochee Valley, most of us are getting in on some slightly cooler and less muggy air – by our August standards, at least! Highs temperatures will hang out in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the work week with 90s making a comeback this weekend (and unfortunately sticking around for next week, too). The somewhat more pleasant air mass behind the front will help keep rain coverage in the 10-20% range through tomorrow before a passing disturbance bumps up coverage again to 30-40% for Friday and Saturday, which is normal for this time of year. By Sunday, we’ll enjoy a nice dose of sunshine again with some clouds mixed in at times for next week. Rain coverage then also looks typical for summertime – around 20-40% each day. Of course, with the return of a more classic summer pattern also means rising humidity levels. So, enjoy this little rare, meager reprieve while it lasts!

As far as the tropics, we are approaching the most active period of hurricane season (late August into September). Thus far, no major areas of immediate concern, though we are watching a few tropical waves emerging off of the west coast of Africa that have a low chance of development over the next several days. So, all good for now, but we’ll keep you posted on any changes in the coming weeks!

