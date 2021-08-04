Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rotary Club of Columbus announces Soldier of the Week

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staff Sergeant Roberto Silva is the Ralph Puckett Soldier of the Week. Each Wednesday, News Leader 9 recognizes a soldier honored by the Rotary Club of Columbus.

Staff Sergeant Silva enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2005, three years after graduating from high school in California.

After serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and completing his enlistment as a Marine, he enlisted into the Army in 2009. He has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Among his long list of awards and decorations are the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Police lights.
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika

Latest News

$2.5k reward offered for return of stolen statue in downtown Columbus
$2.5k reward offered for return of stolen statue in downtown Columbus
WTVM anchor Jason Dennis, wants to help you on your journey of fitness and faith in the new...
RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.
RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.
RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign...
Lee County United Way kicks of 2022 campaign with ‘Feed the Need’ event