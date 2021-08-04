Rotary Club of Columbus announces Soldier of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staff Sergeant Roberto Silva is the Ralph Puckett Soldier of the Week. Each Wednesday, News Leader 9 recognizes a soldier honored by the Rotary Club of Columbus.

Staff Sergeant Silva enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2005, three years after graduating from high school in California.

After serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and completing his enlistment as a Marine, he enlisted into the Army in 2009. He has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Among his long list of awards and decorations are the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

