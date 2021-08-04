RUN THE RACE: Javelin Throwers Compete in Olympics After Training in Ala.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Before they headed to the Olympics in Tokyo, two members of Team USA joined us for our Run The Race podcast. Both of these elite athletes are javelin throwers who have been training in Birmingham, Alabama.

2-time Olympian and Texas A&M alum Maggie Malone recently set a new U.S. women’s javelin record with a throw of more than 221 feet! She talks about giving God the glory and how she mentally prepared for the Olympics, with “no expectations” so she can relax and compete her best.

Malone says javelin throwing is part of her faith, not the other way around. Her goals in life are to do God’s will and encourage others. Malone admits she has learned the hard way, with doubts and even giving up the sport a few years ago. She is open about what happened after she did not do as well at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, then rebelled against God.

On the podcast, Malone also discusses how training with weights and cardio for the javelin differ from other sports. Then there’s also mental training. Her success in college, specifically Texas A&M, helped vault this young woman to where she is now, not even knowing what a javelin was until she was 19 years old, but now using that to be a role model for young women. And with nerves heading into the Olympics, Malone has advice on how to deal with that anxiety, give it to God, and be thankful.

In the qualifying round at the 2020 Olympics, Malone finished 2nd overall and will be in the women’s javelin final early this Friday morning. The other Olympian that’s on our podcast did not do well enough to qualify for the Olympic final.

Curtis Thompson is excited to be in his first Olympics! He talked to us about what it was like to get that call and what he hoped to do in Tokyo. The javelin throwing for him started in high school when he wanted to “throw the stick thingy,” eventually getting a scholarship to do that at Mississippi State.

In training for being on the biggest stage, Thompson tells us about the highs and lows, his strength conditioning, family support, and opportunities to inspire others. By just inches, he missed out on the 2016 Olympics. On the podcast, he also describes what that close call was like.

With more Olympic athletes testing positive for COVID-19, Thompson acknowledges the to concerns and is glad precautions are being taken in Tokyo for the Games. A determined Thompson has a message for everyone: “Dream big.” He also gets to mold young athletes now, as a coach for throwers at Spain Park High School in Central Alabama.

You can listen to my chat with both these Olympians on the podcast and please share it with your friends using #RunTheRace. Also, write a quick review about it. Check out this and all the episodes at www.wtvm.com/podcast/.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.