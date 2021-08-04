Business Break
Shark bites Hilton Head lifeguard in region’s 2nd attack in a week

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hilton Head Island lifeguard is recovering after being bitten by a shark.

According to the operations manager of Shore Beach Services, a lifeguard was checking water conditions near Ocean Lane in Palmetto Dunes when the lifeguard was bitten. He suffered deep lacerations to the chest area.

The lifeguard was sent to a hospital in Savannah via helicopter.

According to Shore Beach Services, the water was kept clear in a half mile area for approximately an hour and a half.

The lifeguard’s injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

It was the second shark bite along the coast within a few days.

An instructor at a surfing camp was bitten a week earlier off Tybee Island, Ga.

But Yamada Atsushi was teaching camp kids again on Thursday, two days after the attack.

He said he had paddled to a student who had drifted out too far.

The student rode a wave to shore.

Atsushi was bitten seconds later as he sat on his surf board.

“OK now she’s in the safe zone and less than three seconds later, I was attacked. I was very, very thankful. It’s almost a miracle the shark didn’t get her,” Yamada said.

Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.(Yamada Atsushi)

From reports by WTOC and The Associated Press

