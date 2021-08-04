Business Break
Students, parents attend Verification Day for MCSD

Students, parents attend Verification Day for MCSD
Students, parents attend Verification Day for MCSD
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today the school district held verification day for parents and students at Wynnton Arts Academy and many other schools in the district.

During the day, they’re given the chance to complete registration, check class schedules and get bus assignments.

School district leaders say this opportunity gives parents and students the chance to become familiar with their schools prior to the first day.

We asked some parents at Wynnton Road Academy about being back in the classroom and wearing masks.

”No I’m Actually happy they’re wearing a mask. I had not problem with that. I’ve never had an issue with that mask. For me, it’s the strongest precaution we have besides being vaccinated,” said one parent.

”But, to me, I feel like they learn better in class one on one with the teachers instead of being on a computer,” said another parent.

Pre-K through 2nd graders are heading back to school, this Friday. While students in 3rd grade through 12th grade will be back in the classroom Monday.

