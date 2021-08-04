Business Break
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an evening shooting.

Police confirmed two people were shot on Artillery Dr. in Columbus in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Both victims were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non life-threatening injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates as this story develops.

