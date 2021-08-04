Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an evening shooting.
Police confirmed two people were shot on Artillery Dr. in Columbus in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.
Both victims were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non life-threatening injuries.
