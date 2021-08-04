Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Video released of initial condo collapse response

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video associated with this story may be disturbing to some.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida town have released body camera footage from the first police officers who responded to a building collapse that left 98 people dead.

The town of Surfside released the three videos Tuesday.

Officers arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the earlier morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes. Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.

The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
More evictions underway in Muscogee county
More evictions underway in Muscogee county

Latest News

Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
For Missouri congresswoman, eviction fight is personal
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
Rep. Cori Bush says she hopes eviction moratorium provides families with stability
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Senators try to sell $1 trillion infrastructure plan to public
FILE - Kyle Busch (18) heads into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Watkins Glen...
NASCAR to require masks in enclosed areas going forward